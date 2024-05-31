Electroneum Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $56.68 million and approximately $973,014.43 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001700 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,112,455 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

