Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.0 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.470 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.05.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 221.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

