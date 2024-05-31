Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up to $93.18

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.18, but opened at $107.00. Elastic shares last traded at $102.37, with a volume of 454,253 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Elastic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

