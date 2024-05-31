Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $343-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.70 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.470 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.05.

ESTC traded up $8.62 on Friday, reaching $101.80. 530,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,016. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 221.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

