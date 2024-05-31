Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Elastic also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.35-1.47 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 221.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.