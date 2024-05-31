Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Bernard J. Zovighian Sells 8,617 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EW opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

