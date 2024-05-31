ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.00

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123.25 ($1.57), with a volume of 97447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.96 ($1.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of £82.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,125.00.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

