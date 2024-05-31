ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock remained flat at $0.49 on Thursday. 43,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,885. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.57.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.36%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

