Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the April 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

EVV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 248,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,612. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 877,821 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 727,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 691,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 497,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 628,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 268,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 466,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 233,613 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

