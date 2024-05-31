Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the April 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EVV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 248,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,612. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
