Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

