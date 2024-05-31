Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,397 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,435 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,930.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 747,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 734,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 644,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 525,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

