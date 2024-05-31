Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.33.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,099,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,921 shares of company stock worth $25,490,118 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

