Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Reduced by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.29. 2,423,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,197. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

