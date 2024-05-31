Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.93. 385,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,251,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several research analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Driven Brands by 125.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,159 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Driven Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Driven Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $13,323,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,367,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

