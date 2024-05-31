Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 177,450.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 781,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

