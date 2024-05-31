Donald Mcclymont Sells 50,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,255 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 902,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

