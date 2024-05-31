Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 303.5% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWXZF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

