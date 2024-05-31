Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 303.5% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of CWXZF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.44.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
