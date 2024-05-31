Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.16

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$129.16 and last traded at C$129.00, with a volume of 1705656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.45.

Dollarama Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56. In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total transaction of C$616,316.56. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total transaction of C$153,378.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

