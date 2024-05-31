Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Shares of DG stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.15. 2,168,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,673. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $204.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

