Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

IRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 59.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 353,382 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $9,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 349.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150,209 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

