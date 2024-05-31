Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 23,670,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 16,915,852 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $26.76.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 130,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

