Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head to Head Analysis

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -25.38% -20.93% -15.75% CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.61, suggesting that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.3, suggesting that its stock price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digihost Technology and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $26.11 million 1.43 -$21.89 million ($0.29) -4.38 CleanSpark $168.41 million 22.18 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

Digihost Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digihost Technology and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $19.22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Digihost Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

