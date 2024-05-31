Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,816,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.27. 258,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.54. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

