Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50-24.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.40-7.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $37.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,658,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

