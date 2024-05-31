Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50-97.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.64 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

DELL stock traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,689,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,279. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

