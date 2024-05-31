Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Trading Down 6%

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Defence Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

About Defence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.