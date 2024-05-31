Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.