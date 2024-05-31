Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.95.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

