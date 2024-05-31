DA Davidson Weighs in on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 45.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 16.2% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

