Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 2,780,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Cybin Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

