CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CRT.UN stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.27. 129,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.04. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.57 and a 12 month high of C$15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.93.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

