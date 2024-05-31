CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Update

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 888,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $13,467,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CS Disco by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CS Disco by 25.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 52,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 79,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 385,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.23.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.