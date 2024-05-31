CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $309.43 and last traded at $312.13. Approximately 1,980,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,327,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.95.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 867.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.