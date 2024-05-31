CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $371.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $315.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.11. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

