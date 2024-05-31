Critical Survey: PSQ (PSQH) and Its Competitors

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.21

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 266 561 666 22 2.29

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 96.37%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

