Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CR. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Crane Stock Up 2.8 %

CR opened at $147.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.08. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Crane by 35.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 107.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Crane by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 164,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

