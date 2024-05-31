Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Sells $254,354.24 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 9,874 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $254,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $22.67. 981,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,281. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

