Cormark Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.30.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

HBM opened at C$13.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,913 shares of company stock worth $512,494. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.