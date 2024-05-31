Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, May 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.30.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.72.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,913 shares of company stock valued at $512,494 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

