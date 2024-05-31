Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer Sells 6,595 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $129,855.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,695.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

CMT opened at $19.09 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $174.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.