Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 1353994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.92).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £541.00 million, a PE ratio of 811.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 29.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 15,316 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,714.43). 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

