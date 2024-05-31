Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Announces Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.54-3.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.540-3.600 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COO opened at $90.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

