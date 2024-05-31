Contrasting American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and American Strategic Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. American Strategic Investment has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.47%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92% American Strategic Investment -162.43% -13.63% -4.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and American Strategic Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 2.16 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -7.06 American Strategic Investment $62.71 million 0.38 -$105.92 million ($44.41) -0.21

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Strategic Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats American Strategic Investment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

