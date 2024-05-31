ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) vs. Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Financial Contrast

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 1 2 1 3.00 Lakeland Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.59%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.15, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 15.29% 7.39% 0.83% Lakeland Bancorp 16.00% 7.34% 0.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Lakeland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $504.07 million 1.43 $87.00 million $1.89 9.96 Lakeland Bancorp $516.18 million 1.70 $84.74 million $1.28 10.49

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lakeland Bancorp. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Lakeland Bancorp on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking. It provides retirement accounts, consumers and cash management services for business clients, including treasury direct, automated clearing house, remote deposit capture, and digital invoicing. In addition, the company offers consumer and commercial business loans, including lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity and bridge loans, and other personal loans; commercial loans secured by collateral, such as business assets comprising accounts receivable, inventory and equipment, and mortgages filed on commercial and residential real estate, as well as cash balances and marketable securities. Further, it provides real estate loans, which includes loans secured by first liens on completed commercial properties, including multi-family properties, to purchase or refinance properties; residential mortgages, such as loans secured by first liens on 1-4 family and condominium; and cooperative residential real estate loans. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, the company offers investment advisory services; life insurance products; and non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds, variable annuities, and insurance. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

