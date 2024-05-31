Conflux Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $877.97 million and approximately $21.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,005,695,224 coins and its circulating supply is 4,043,219,591 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,005,606,968.29 with 4,043,106,955.03 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21239124 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $26,392,063.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

