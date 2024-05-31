Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conduent

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.60. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Conduent by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.