Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 2.4%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 10,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 375,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,163,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 291,177 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 818,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 512,488 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

