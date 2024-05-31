Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 2.4%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 10,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 375,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
