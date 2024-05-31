Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

Commercial National Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

