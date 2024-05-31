Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cochlear Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.