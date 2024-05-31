Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 2,462,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,430,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $546.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clover Health Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

In related news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 137,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 538,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,353.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 363,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

